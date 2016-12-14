BMW to recall 193,611 vehicles in China
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector BMW will recall 193,611 vehicles in China's mainland due to defective airbags, the country's quality watchdog has said, Xinhua reported. The recall, set to begin on Aug. 1, 2017, affects 168,861 imported cars made between Dec. 9, 2005 and Dec. 23, 2011, as well as 24,750 sedans manufactured between July 12, 2005 and Dec. 31, 2011, according to the website of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.
