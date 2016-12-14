Beijing buyers club? China's cancer patients gamble on gray market
SHANGHAI: When her father's lung cancer worsened, Yin Min, a 51-year-old financial broker from Shanghai, faced a choice: pay nearly US$3,000 a month for an approved drug or pay a fraction of the price for a generic drug not approved for use in China. Yin, like many families in China, turned to the increasingly popular, unregulated market of online pharmacies, agents and peer groups for drugs.
