14:07 China Singyes Solar wins major project in sun-rich Uzbekistan

Shares of China Singyes Solar Technologies rose as much as 7.2 per cent on Thursday after the company unveiled its biggest overseas solar farm installation project win in the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, South China Morning Post reports. The company has won a tender to design, build and operate a 100 mega-watt, US$147 million solar farm for state-owned utility firm Uzbekenergo in the former Soviet republic, which is situated in the ancient silk road economic belt where Beijing is pushing for closer economic ties.

