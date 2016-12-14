14:07 China Singyes Solar wins major project in sun-rich Uzbekistan
Shares of China Singyes Solar Technologies rose as much as 7.2 per cent on Thursday after the company unveiled its biggest overseas solar farm installation project win in the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, South China Morning Post reports. The company has won a tender to design, build and operate a 100 mega-watt, US$147 million solar farm for state-owned utility firm Uzbekenergo in the former Soviet republic, which is situated in the ancient silk road economic belt where Beijing is pushing for closer economic ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Fri
|pirate popo
|1
|Good Asians will back One Nation: candidate Sha...
|Dec 21
|Michele
|3
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|why are the northern chinese so tall and superior? (Sep '12)
|Dec 20
|watncstas
|26
|who can tell me the most popular forum website ... (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|AikouFoil
|127
|Facebook petition to stop Chinese Dog Meat Fest...
|Dec 16
|Fair is Fair
|3
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC