Chile's R&E network selects Coriant hiT 7300 with CloudWave Optics for upgrade

Coriant announced that the National Research and Education Network in Chile has selected the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform equipped with its CloudWave Optics to upgrade its national DWDM backbone network. The Coriant solution, delivered in collaboration with education sector solutions partner Grupo BinA rio and local telecoms systems integrator Raylex, is designed to enable REUNA to scale transmission up to multiple 200 Gbit/s optical channels to support the increasing bandwidth demands of research and education applications and efficiently support low latency transfer of large quantities of data between locations.

