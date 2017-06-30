Chile's Pinera cruising to primary win, solidifying front-runner status

Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera was cruising to victory on Sunday in the presidential nominating election for Chile's right-leaning Alianza bloc, consolidating his place as the frontrunner for November's general election. FILE PHOTO: Chile's President Sebastian Pinera greets the crowd after signing an economic investment protocol in Cartagena city February 10, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.