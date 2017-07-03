Chile's Pinera cruising to primary win, solidifying front-runner status

Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera was cruising to victory on Sunday in the presidential nominating election for Chile's right-leaning Alianza bloc, consolidating his place as the frontrunner for November's general election. With 60 percent of votes counted, investor favourite Pinera, 67, a billionaire who governed Chile from 2010 to 2014, had 57 percent of Alianza votes cast, the country's electoral service Servel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.