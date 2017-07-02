Chile's Pinera Cruising to Primary Win, Solidifying Front-Runner Status

Former Chile President Sebastian Sebastian Pinera was cruising to victory on Sunday in the presidential nominating election for Chile's right-leaning Alianza bloc, consolidating his place as the frontrunner for November's general election. With 60 percent of votes counted, investor favorite Pinera, 67, a billionaire who governed Chile from 2010 to 2014, had 57 percent of Alianza votes cast, the country's electoral service Servel said.

