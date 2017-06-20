Chileandrsquo;s National Research and Education Network Selects...
Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web scale Internet operators, today announced that the National Research and Education Network in Chile , has selected the CoriantA hiT 7300 Multi Haul Transport Platform equipped with Coriant CloudWave Optics to modernize its nationwide DWDM backbone network.
