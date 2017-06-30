Chile To Lodge In The Hague An Appeal Against Bolivia

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 4 --Chile has lodged today before the International Court in The Hague an appeal against Bolivia regarding the use of Silala River, according to official sources. In this regard, the Chilean President, Michelle Bachelet, stressed that 'it is essential to safeguard this water resource that has supplied several regions, including Antofagasta, Sierra Gorda and Baquedano.'

