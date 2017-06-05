Zimbabwe: 'Forgotten' Hwange Disaster...

Zimbabwe: 'Forgotten' Hwange Disaster Begs for Answers 45 Years On

It's the last of the 10 recorded worst mining disasters, but on the 45th anniversary of the day when underground explosions at Hwange Colliery claimed the lives of 427 miners, it appears the world simply chose to forget and moved on as if nothing horrific happened that fateful day.For over four decades now, the world has never seen anything like the deadly events that engulfed the country's biggest coalfields as the soul of this mining town was consumed by an underground fireball and poisonous gases which consumed 393 black miners and 33 of their white colleagues.

Chicago, IL

