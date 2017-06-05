Watch that oil, gas respite*

TRINIDAD and Tobago needed some good news on the economic front-and the nation got a double dose last week. First, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley returned from a brief but productive visit to Chile, during which he and President Michelle Bachelet, besides expressing the normal platitudes of strengthening ties and sharing commitments to democracy and human rights etc, held serious discussions about T&T continuing to supply Chile with liquefied natural gas .

