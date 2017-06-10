Vice president to travel to Central a...

Vice president to travel to Central and South America

Thursday Jun 15

The White House says Pence will travel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17. He will visit Cartagena and Bogota in Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; and Panama City, Panama. Pence is expected to meet with government and business leaders.

Chicago, IL

