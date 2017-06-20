Vatican: Pope to visit Chile and Peru...

Vatican: Pope to visit Chile and Peru in January 2018

Monday Jun 19 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The Holy See said Francis will visit Chile from Jan. 15-18, then head to Peru, where he'll stay until Jan. 21. The cities on the Argentine-born pontiff's itinerary include Santiago, Temuco and Iquique in Chile and Lima, Puerto Maldonado and Trujillo in Peru, with details of his schedule to be announced later. Puerto Maldonado is the capital city of Peru's Madre de Dios region, an epicenter of illegal gold mining, a lucrative business which feeds criminal activity such as sex trafficking, including of minors.

Chicago, IL

