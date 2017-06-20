Vatican: Pope to visit Chile and Peru...

Vatican: Pope to visit Chile and Peru, in January 2018

The Holy See said Francis will visit Chile from Jan. 15-18, then head to Peru, where he'll stay until Jan. 21. The cities on the Argentine-born pontiff's itinerary include Santiago, Temuco and Iquique in Chile and Lima, Puerto Maldonado and Trujillo in Peru, with details of his schedule to be announced at a later date, according to the Vatican. Francis is scheduled to visit another South American country, Colombia, in early September 2017.

