Uniweld Launches INACAP Welding Laboratory in Chile
They have ten oxy/acetylene training stations with RUHL series regulators, welding handles and brazing and welding tips to train Chilean youth. INACAP is an integrated system of higher education in 26 branches throughout 15 regions of Chile that is made up by the Technological University of Chile, the Professional Institute and the Center for Training.
