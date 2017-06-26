Two of Brazil's Richest Families Start Talks Over $70 Flip-Flops

The maker of Havaianas, the colorful Brazilian flip-flops donned by celebrities, is poised to pass from one of Brazil's most-powerful families to another thanks to the country's latest political turmoil. Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda, the private-equity firm backed by the Moreira Salles family, is in talks to buy the trendy sandal maker officially known as Alpargatas SA from J&F Investimentos, according to a filing Monday, which didn't provide further details on the negotiations.

