Two miners missing in flooded Mandalay Resources mine in Chile
Two miners are missing after a small silver and gold mine owned by Mandalay Resources was flooded, the government said on Monday, adding that authorities are working with technical experts to see if the men have survived and can be rescued. The workers were trapped after section two of the Delia mine, part of Mandalay's Cerro Bayo complex in Chile's southern Aysen region, was flooded on Friday.
