The wonderful world of Womad

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: This is Wiltshire

The international arts festival WOMAD will celebrate its 35th anniversary at Wiltshire's Charlton Park this summer, with reggae stalwarts Toots and the Maytals due to headline a packed line-up. A brainchild of former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel, this year's event - which stands for World of Music, Dance and Arts - will feature a cast of performers drawn from every corner of the globe.

Chicago, IL

