The wonderful world of Womad
The international arts festival WOMAD will celebrate its 35th anniversary at Wiltshire's Charlton Park this summer, with reggae stalwarts Toots and the Maytals due to headline a packed line-up. A brainchild of former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel, this year's event - which stands for World of Music, Dance and Arts - will feature a cast of performers drawn from every corner of the globe.
