Sir Elton John bounces back from bacterial infection

I'm Still Standing! Sir Elton John, 70, is on top form as he bounces back from 'life-threatening' bacterial infection... after adding 27 new dates to his Las Vegas residency He was left in intensive care after being struck down with a 'potentially deadly' bacterial infection while touring South America. But a recovering Sir Elton John proved he was still standing on Wednesday evening as he took to the stage for another energetic show, this time in Birmingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.