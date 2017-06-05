Sir Elton John bounces back from bacterial infection
I'm Still Standing! Sir Elton John, 70, is on top form as he bounces back from 'life-threatening' bacterial infection... after adding 27 new dates to his Las Vegas residency He was left in intensive care after being struck down with a 'potentially deadly' bacterial infection while touring South America. But a recovering Sir Elton John proved he was still standing on Wednesday evening as he took to the stage for another energetic show, this time in Birmingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC