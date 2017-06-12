Search for Trapped Chile Miners Inten...

Search for Trapped Chile Miners Intensifies as Deadline Looms

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The search for two men buried in a Patagonian gold mine may not be attracting the kind of global attention as the miraculous rescue of 33 miners in Chile seven years ago, but it's no less dramatic. Enrique Ojeda and Jorge Sanchez, trapped in the Mandalay Resources Corp.-owned mine since June 9, have an estimated three days of air left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC