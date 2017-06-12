Scholle IPN expands in Latin America

Scholle IPN expands in Latin America

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: BeverageDaily

Scholle IPN, which produces flexible packaging for wine, processed fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and aseptic juices in the Latin American market, has opened a manufacturing facility in Santiago, Chile. The 2,000m2 building includes offices, a warehouse, and clean room environment for manufacturing bag-in-box and spouted pouches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BeverageDaily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC