Revelo Options the Loro Gold-Silver Project to Hochschild

Revelo Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Hochschild Mining PLC , which gives Hochschild the option to earn a 100% interest in Revelo's gold-silver project at Loro located in northern Chile, in exchange for investments and drilling commitments in the ground, cash payments, and a royalty on future production. The agreement is subject to due diligence and the signing of definitive documentation in Chile within 60 days.

Chicago, IL

