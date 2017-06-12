Puerto Lirquen Terminal Improves Service Following Successful Upgrade to Navis N4

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced that Puerto Lirquen has successfully completed a terminal system upgrade to Navis N4. After signing a licensing agreement for the Navis software in June 2016, the implementation was completed in less than eight months and resulted in zero down time or system errors, which has been recognized as a great success by the terminal's customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.