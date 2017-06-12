Puerto Lirquen Terminal Improves Serv...

Puerto Lirquen Terminal Improves Service Following Successful Upgrade to Navis N4

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cellular News

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced that Puerto Lirquen has successfully completed a terminal system upgrade to Navis N4. After signing a licensing agreement for the Navis software in June 2016, the implementation was completed in less than eight months and resulted in zero down time or system errors, which has been recognized as a great success by the terminal's customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC