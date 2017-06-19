Pope Francis to visit Peru and Chile next year
Pope Francis will visit Chile and Peru in January, the Vatican confirmed this week, the latest in a series of trips to his home continent. Starting in Chile on January 15, the Argentine pontiff will go to the cities of Santiago, Temuco and Iquique, before heading to Peru, where he will stop in Lima, Puerto Maldonado and Trujillo.
