Pinera consolidating lead for Chile presidency, poll shows
Conservative former president Sebastian Pinera has pulled further ahead of centre-left hopeful Alejandro Guillier in Chile's presidential race, but the two remain the favourites to face off in the November election, a closely watched poll showed on Friday. When asked who they would like to be the next president of Chile, 24 percent of respondents backed Pinera, with 13 percent selecting Guillier, according to the CEP poll.
