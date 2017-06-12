Pence taking trip to Central and Sout...

Pence taking trip to Central and South America

Pence will travel to Cartagena and Bogota, Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile and Panama City, Panama from Aug. 13 to 18. The White House said Pence will meet with leaders from the government and the business community to "reaffirm the president's commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties with the region and continue the administration's support of security cooperation, business engagement, agriculture, and infrastructure development."

