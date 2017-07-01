Pacific Alliance business leaders see trade with Asia as main goal

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, and Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski join hands as they pose for photos during the 12th Summit of the Pacific Alliance , in Cali, Colombia, on June 30, 2017. Business leaders in the Pacific Alliance see increasing trade with Asia as the main goal of the four-member Latin American trade bloc.

