New UN report shows Venezuela is most equal country in Latin America
According to data from a new report , Venezuela and Uruguay have the most equal wealth distributions in Latin America, while Colombia and Guatemala are the most unequal nations. The report was published by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean , which is a United Nations regional commission based in Santiago, Chile.
