Mandalay Resources Corporation Provides Update on Work at Cerro Bayo Mine

Mandalay Resources Corporation regretfully announces that efforts to search for and locate the two Mandalay employees working in the flooded Delia NW mine at the Company's Cerro Bayo operation have been unsuccessful. The Chilean Office of Exception State has ruled out the possibility of finding the two miners, Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda, alive.

