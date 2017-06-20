Mandalay Resources Corporation Provides Update on Flooding at Its Cerro Bayo Operation

Mandalay Resources Corporation is providing an update and further information on the flooding at the Cerro Bayo operation that was originally announced on June 9, 2017, and updated on June 14, 2017. On June 9, 2017, between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. local time, a catastrophic inundation event occurred in the Delia NW mine, one of three producing mines at the operation.

