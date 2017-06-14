Mandalay Resources Corporation Provid...

Mandalay Resources Corporation Provides Update on Flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine

Mandalay Resources Corporation is providing an update on the flooding event at the Cerro Bayo mine that was originally announced on June 9, 2017. Extended families of the two missing miners have been gathered at a comfort center in the nearby town of Chile Chico, where they receive support and at least once daily briefings on progress of the search efforts.

Chicago, IL

