Malaysian Envoy And Family Robbed And...

Malaysian Envoy And Family Robbed And Threatened In Chile

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Malaysian ambassador to Chile Dr Mohamad Rameez Yahaya and family was robbed and threatened by a group of five men at his residence in Las Flores Avenue, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile. According to local media reports from Santiago, Chile's capital the incident took place at 11.15pm on Sunday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC