in Chile Educator Ambassadors Program: Toward the Future

I'm finally on my way home to Wisconsin from Santiago, Chile, by way of a connection in Dallas/Fort Worth. Our final morning in San Pedro was spent exploring otherworldly landscapes in the Valle de la Luna , which ranged from huge, untouched sand dunes to literal pillars of salt and hills rich with sparkling gypsum.

Chicago, IL

