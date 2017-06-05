Heavy rains in northern Chile hit some copper operations
Mines in northern Chile have suspended key operations after heavy rains lashed the high altitude desert region of Antofagasta overnight and into Wednesday, companies told Reuters. BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, said it was snowing and all operations had been suspended.
