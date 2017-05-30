Everyone But Donald Trump Is Sticking By Paris Climate Agreement
Global leaders vowed to press ahead with the Paris climate accord after Donald Trump pulled the world's biggest economy out of the pact, and Europe's heavy hitters rebuffed the American president's suggestion that it could be renegotiated. Trump said he'll seek a better deal because the 2015 agreement isn't fair to the U.S., which will now join Syria and Nicaragua as the only nations not participating in it.
