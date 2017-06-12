David Furnish feared for Elton John's...

David Furnish feared for Elton John's life

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Sir Elton John's husband feared for the singer's life after he was struck down by a potentially-deadly infection two months ago. The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker spent a few nights in intensive care towards the end of April after he fell "violently ill" while travelling on a flight back to the UK from Santiago, Chile, and his spouse David Furnish - with whom he has sons Zachary, six, and Elijah, four - admitted it was a very "testing" time for the family.

