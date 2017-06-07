Compass Expeditions Offering Cheap Relocation Rentals
December is the perfect time of year to ride in Patagonia and we have a motorcycle rental deal that can't be beaten. If you have ever dreamed of riding independently in this spectacular part of the world, this is your chance to do it and save a lot of money at the same time! We have our fleet of BMW and Triumph motorcycles that need to be relocated from Ushuaia, Argentina, at the very southern tip of the South America to Pucon, Chile, a short flight from the Capital, Santiago.
