Chile's President asks forgiveness from indigenous Mapuche
President Michelle Bachelet asked for forgiveness from Chile's indigenous Mapuche people on Friday for "errors and horrors" committed by the state and announced plans to give them more power and resources. Chile's President Michelle Bachelet speaks during a news conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2017.
