Chile's President asks forgiveness fr...

Chile's President asks forgiveness from indigenous Mapuche

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

President Michelle Bachelet asked for forgiveness from Chile's indigenous Mapuche people on Friday for "errors and horrors" committed by the state and announced plans to give them more power and resources. Chile's President Michelle Bachelet speaks during a news conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,108 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC