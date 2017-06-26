Chile's Bachelet asks forgiveness fro...

Chile's Bachelet asks forgiveness from indigenous Mapuche

Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Miami Herald

President Michelle Bachelet is asking forgiveness of Chile's largest indigenous group for what she says are "errors and horrors" committed by the state throughout history. Bachelet said that she will send a bill to Congress that seeks to create a ministry for the indigenous peoples.

Chicago, IL

