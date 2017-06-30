Chilean scientists produce biodiesel from microalgae

A biochemist shows different types of micro algae for the study and manufacture of a biofuel in high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 A biochemist shows a type of micro algae in her laptop for the study and manufacture of a biofuel in high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 Biochemist Cesar Saez shows the different processes of manufacture of a biofuel made with micro algae for high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 A biochemist shows different types of micro algae for the study and manufacture of a biofuel in high displacement diesel engines for reducing emissions of gases and particulate matter in Santiago, Chile June 28, 2017 The biochemical ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.