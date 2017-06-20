Chile publishes details of Nazi spy rings in World War Two

Chilean police made public on Thursday archive documents relating to its investigation during World War Two that uncovered how Nazi supporters in the country aided the Third Reich, including supplying information and plans to bomb mines in Chile. A book of Chile's Civil Police with declassified files related to Nazi espionage in Chile is displayed after it was made public to be delivered to the archives in Santiago, Chile, June 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.