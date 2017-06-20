Chile police declassify World War II-era files on Nazi plots
The Chilean equivalent of the FBI has declassified World War II-era files that show Nazi agents in the South American country's main port of Valparaiso plotted to destroy the Panama Canal. According to the files released by Chile's investigations police, the force's counterintelligence unit thwarted the plan after it detained the people leading it in Valparaiso.
