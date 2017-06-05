Chile judge jails over 100 ex-agents of Pinochet dictatorship

SANTIAGO: A Chilean judge ordered jail sentences for over 100 former secret police from Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship this week, the biggest mass sentence to date for human rights abuses from the period. Judge Hernan Cristoso convicted 106 ex-agents who worked for Pinochet's DINA intelligence service for the kidnapping and killing of 16 people during "Operation Colombo" in the early years of the 1973-1990 dictatorship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.