Chile judge jails 106 ex-secret agents of Pinochet dictatorship for abductions

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

A Chilean judge convicted and jailed 106 former secret police officers this week for the abduction of political dissidents who disappeared under General Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship. Judge Hernn Cristoso convicted 106 ex-agents who worked for Pinochet's secretive National Intelligence Directorate , identifying them as the authors of or accomplices involved in the kidnapping and killing of 16 people during "Operation Colombo" in the early years of the 1973-1990 dictatorship.

