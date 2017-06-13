Chile, Argentina leaders pledge cooperation; express concern over Venezuela
SANTIAGO: The leaders of neighbouring Chile and Argentina pledged on Tuesday to further integrate the countries' economies and expressed mutual concern about the unrest in Venezuela. In a televised press conference, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and Chile's President Michelle Bachelet said they were working on an accord to boost cooperation in mining, environmental regulation and infrastructure, among other areas.
