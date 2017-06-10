Case S'Control Study of Risk Factors for Meningococcal Disease in Chile
Emerg Infect Dis. 2017;23 :1070-1078. https://dx.doi.org/10.3201/eid2307.160129 Olea A, Matute I, GonzA lez C, et al. CaseaS'Control Study of Risk Factors for Meningococcal Disease in Chile.
