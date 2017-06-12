Cartier Iron Signs Letter Agreement on Chilean Gold Property

The Letter Agreement pertains to 31 mining concessions owned by a Chilean private corporation, Compañia Minera La Rubia S.A., that total 4,112 hectares . The Property is located approximately 23 km from the coastal city of La Serena in III Region, Chile in an active exploration area, and borders Anglo American plc concessions to the West; Minera Mandalay concessions to the east; and Teck-Cominco concessions to the north and north-east.

