Brazilian super-volunteer is back _ at her 2nd Confed Cup

She has worked at the World Cup, European Championship, Olympic Games and the Confederations Cup. A high-ranking sports official? Mathilde Molla, a 54-year old Brazilian photography professor, developed a passion for volunteering at international tournaments after her first event in the 2013 Confederations Cup in her native country.

Chicago, IL

