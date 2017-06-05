Austral Gold (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: $AGLD.V) Completes Connection to...

June 5, 2017 Austral Gold Limited is pleased to announce that on 6 June 2017 the 35km long 33kv transmission line from the mine to the northern Chile National grid was energized, following final approval from the national grid operator CEN . Connection to the grid should provide lower cost electricity, secured through a purchase agreement with the Almeyda Solar, a subsidiary of Enel Green Power Group.

