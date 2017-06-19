20 entrepreneurs finishes - Mentor Me...

20 entrepreneurs finishes - Mentor Me' Program training

TWENTY entrepreneurs from the region successfully completed the required training modules of the Kapatid Mentor Me Program of the Department of Trade and Industry -Cordillera. The Kapatid Mentor Me program is an initiative of the DTI and the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship to help the country's micro, small and medium enterprises .

